Kannada films bag 12 awards

Kannada films have had a good year at the national film awards bagging a total of 12 awards, including two for non-feature films at the 66th National Film Awards for 2018. This is said to be the largest haul of awards for the industry in recent years. Kannada films have won several awards in technical departments as well for music, editing, visual effects and action direction.

Shruthi Hariharan starrer Nathicharami emerged as a big winner with five awards. While Ms. Hariharan has won a special mention for her acting, the film won best editing and best Kannada film as well. Bindumalini, who scored music for the film, has bagged the best female playback singer award for the song ‘Mayavi Manave’ and the director S. Manjunath (Mansore) has won the best lyricist award for the same song.

An excited Bindumalini said she was overjoyed by the award and had not expected it. Filmmaker Mansore said he never expected five awards.

“I was apprehensive while making the film as its subject is very sensitive – the sexual desires of a widow. But I am happy to see the entire team winning,” he said.

Two films that had a narration from the point of view of children have won major awards. Ondalla Eradalla, a film that explores the relationship of a child with a cow in the backdrop of cow slaughter, has bagged the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

“The screenplay was very tricky and had to be done very responsibly as it involved a Muslim family and a cow. Its nice to be recognised with such a big honour,” said director D. Satyaprakash.

The film's team is overjoyed with their protaganist P.V. Rohith, all of seven years then, being awarded as the best child actor, which he shares with three others.

“This was my first film. I enjoyed shooting as I travelled to various places. I was trained for the role. I want to do more films if my parents permit,” Pandavapura-based class IV student Rohith told The Hindu.

Anant Nag starrer Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale, Kasaragodu, which portrays the life of students in a government Kannada medium school in Kasargod, has been awarded the best children's film. Filmmaker Rishab Shetty dedicated the award to all students of government Kannada medium schools. “I also studied in one such school and wanted to tell our story. I am happy that the film had a successful run in theatres and bagged an award as well,” he said.

The big blockbuster Yash-starrer KGF – Chapter 1 won awards for best visual effects and best action direction.

A documentary, Sarala Virala by Ere Gowda, on the life of recently deceased organic farmer Narayan Reddy, has bagged the best educational film in the non-feature category.

A short film Mahaan Hutatma portraying the life of Bhagat Singh, directed by Sagar Puranik, has won a special mention in the short film category.