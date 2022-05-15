Kannada film producer killed in hit and run

A 64-year-old Kannada film producer was killed in a hit and run at Gauravnagar in Kumaraswamy Layout police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased, Anekal Balraj, while returning home from his morning walk, was crossing the road to go to an ATM when the accident occurred.

A bike rider knocked down Balraj and sped away. Due to the impact, Balraj sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed two hours later, the police said. The K.S. Layout Traffic police are trying to track down the bike rider.

Balraj had been working in the film industry for the last 25 years and had produced many famous movies, including Kariya.