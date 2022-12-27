ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada film Made in Bengaluru released in metaverse

December 27, 2022 10:46 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The film Made in Bengaluru has been released on the metaverse. A file photo of designers of the first Egyptian virtual city METATUT on a virtual tour in the metaverse wearing VR headsets and handles in Cairo, Egypt on December 5, 2022.

Interality, an engine for mixed reality (AR & VR) worlds, has announced the release of ‘Made in Bengaluru’, a Kannada film on metaverse.

Made in Bengaluru is written and directed by Pradeep Sastry. The cast includes Madhusudan Govind in the lead role, and Anant Nag, Saikumar and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. The story follows the journey of three dreamy-eyed middle class boys who venture into setting up their start-up.

Movie enthusiasts can meet the cast on the metaverse and take selfies with a drone camera. They can also participate in a movie quiz, win tickets to the exclusive film premiere on December 29 in Bengaluru.

“We’re thrilled to power the launch of the film Made in Bengaluru in Metaverse. Metaverse has massive opportunities for the cinema and entertainment industry as the future of content distribution,” said Farheen Ahmad, CEO, interality. 

