Kannada film Made in Bengaluru released in metaverse

December 27, 2022 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Bengaluru

Interality, an engine for mixed reality (AR & VR) worlds, has announced the release of ‘Made in Bengaluru’, a Kannada film on metaverse.

Made in Bengaluru is written and directed by Pradeep Sastry. The cast includes Madhusudan Govind in the lead role, and Anant Nag, Saikumar and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. The story follows the journey of three dreamy-eyed middle class boys who venture into setting up their start-up.

Movie enthusiasts can meet the cast on the metaverse and take selfies with a drone camera. They can also participate in a movie quiz, win tickets to the exclusive film premiere on December 29th in Bengaluru.

“We’re thrilled to power the launch of the film Made in Bengaluru in Metaverse. Metaverse has massive opportunities for the cinema and entertainment industry as the future of content distribution,” said Farheen Ahmad, CEO, interality.