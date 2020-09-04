Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi detained, residence searched

The Central Crime Branch is probing a drug case with alleged ties to the film industry

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) detained Kannada film star Ragini Dwivedi after conducting search operations at her apartment in Yelahanka on Friday. Based on information uncovered while probing a drug case with alleged ties to the film industry here, two teams of police searched her house for three hours from around 6.30 am. Her car keys and mobile phones were seized and she is being questioned.

“The CCB obtained some vital information and suspected that the evidence could have been destroyed. We sought court permission to carry out the raid. She has been detained for further questioning,” said a police officer.

Her name cropped up during the course of their investigation on the involvement of actors and singers in the Kannada film industry, a police officer said. The CCB had issued a notice to the actress to report for questioning on September 3, which she did not comply with. A second summons was issued on Thursday. The raids come a day after the police arrested a second division assistant, Ravi Shankar, who is reportedly a close associate of Ragini. It was on information he gave the police that the actress has been detained, the police officer added.