Bengaluru

Kannada cinema drug racket | One more arrested

CCB officials arrested another accused, Prashanth Ranka, on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the drug racket linked to the Kannada film industry.

Ranka is among the 12 accused booked by CCB for peddling drugs.

The CCB, meanwhile, is questioning all the five accused in case, including actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, to dig out more information about the racket after obtaining details from their mobile phones’ data.

