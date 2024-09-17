ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada actor Darshan’s judicial custody extended

Published - September 17, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A magistrate court in the city extended the judicial custody of actor Darshan and 16 others, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, till September 30.

Darshan and the other accused were produced before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) during the day via videoconference. The court then extended the custody of the accused.

Meanwhile, as the investigating officer sought time to submit evidence including copies of forensic reports of four electronic devices and other digital evidence it was accorded by the court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US