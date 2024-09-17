GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannada actor Darshan’s judicial custody extended

Published - September 17, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A magistrate court in the city extended the judicial custody of actor Darshan and 16 others, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, till September 30.

Darshan and the other accused were produced before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) during the day via videoconference. The court then extended the custody of the accused.

Meanwhile, as the investigating officer sought time to submit evidence including copies of forensic reports of four electronic devices and other digital evidence it was accorded by the court.

Published - September 17, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.