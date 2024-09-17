Kannada actor Darshan’s judicial custody extended

A magistrate court in the city extended the judicial custody of actor Darshan and 16 others, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, till September 30.

Darshan and the other accused were produced before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) during the day via videoconference. The court then extended the custody of the accused.

Meanwhile, as the investigating officer sought time to submit evidence including copies of forensic reports of four electronic devices and other digital evidence it was accorded by the court.