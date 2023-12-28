Kannada activists will not be allowed to take the law into their hands, says Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

December 28, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday, December 28, said that he supports the cause of the Kannada activists, but will not accept anyone taking law into their hands.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence and KPCC office, he said, “It is the responsibility of all of us to protect our language. I have a lot of respect for Kannada activists. But the government won’t tolerate if they take law into their own hands.”

“Kannada activists are allowed to communicate the message that 60% of the nameplate must be in Kannada but there is a limit to it. This affects the reputation of Karnataka,” he said, about the violence.

“We are all Kannadigas and our government is also committed to its cause. The Chief Minister has sent out a very clear instruction to use Kannada in government documents. The Kannada activists have the right to protest peacefully but not violently,” he said.

Asked about Narayana Gowda’s threat that he would teach a lesson to the Congress in the upcoming parliamentary elections, he said, “I won’t say that there was no support of Kannada activists in our victory. But we won’t give them licence to do whatever they want. Businesses have come here and invested money and they can’t be threatened like this.”

Asked if the government would take action against businesses which do not comply with the minimum Kannada requirements in the name plates, he said, “The government will issue notices to businesses which do not comply.”

