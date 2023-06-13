Kannada activist booked on charge of manhandling police

June 13, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Bengaluru

The Kodigehalli police on Sunday booked a case against the president of a Kannada organisation for allegedly manhandling police personnel and creating a nuisance. He was brought to the station for allegedly staging a violent protest in front of a hotel over an Urdu signboard.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Gowda, president of the Karnataka Rakshana Sene, has been booked for assault and using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty under section 353, and for criminal intimidation under section 506 of the IPC.

Koushik N.V., Sub Inspector, who is the complainant in the case, said that he rushed to the hotel following a message from his colleague seeking backup .

ADVERTISEMENT

After reaching the spot, Mr. Koushik noticed that Ramesh and his associates were protesting against the board in Urdu, and creating a ruckus in front of the hotel. They also allegedly threatened the police that he would get them suspended from their jobs.

Ramesh later allegedly manhandled the police when he was confronted, and the police officials bundled him into the van and brought him to the station.

At the station, the accused allegedly created a nuisance by throwing things around and falling on the ground and later he was arrested.

Meanwhile, the assistant manager of the hotel filed a complaint against Ramesh, and two of his associates.

In his complaint, the manager said that the accused along with his two associates entered the hotel at around 11:45 p.m. and demanded biryani. They soon ransacked the hotel, damaged the cash counter, and beat up the staff when they tried to intervene, said the complainant.

The staff called the control room and reported the incident, following which the Hoysala patrolling vehicle reached and failed to contain the situation, and they called for backup.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT