Kambalu Samsthana Mutt seer files complaint against woman for cheating him with over ₹35 lakh

The Dabaspete police have registered a case of extortion against a woman for allegedly cheating a seer of Kambalu Samsthana Mutt on the outskirts of the city, after befriending him on Facebook.

Based on the complaint filed by the seer, the police have registered a case against Varsha who later turned out to be Manjula. The woman, posing as a hotel management student and orphan, befriended the seer on Facebook, three years ago, and used to chat with him regularly.

The seer, in his complaint, said that she had borrowed money on the pretext of education and other purposes of over ₹35 lakh. The incident came to light when she messaged the seer claiming that she had been under attack and admitted to a private hospital and asked money to be transferred for medical emergency.

When the seer on suspicion sent his acquaintance to the hospital to check, he came to know that she was lying.

When confronted, the accused started blackmailing and demanding more money following which the seer complained to the police seeking detailed investigations.

The police are yet to track down the accused but she is said to have obtained anticipatory bail.

