Kaggadasapura lake encroachment cleared

Bengaluru

13 August 2021 01:27 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday cleared encroachments on 22 guntas of Kaggadasapura lake. It had identified encroachments on 2 acres and 0.8 gunta of the lake spread over 47 acres in Varthur/Marathahalli hobli of Bengaluru East taluk. Of this, the BBMP has begun clearing encroachments on 1 acre and 5 guntas.

The encroachment clearance drive was taken up following an interim order of the High Court. In a press release, the BBMP said the decision on clearing the house of the priest of Jalakanteshwari temple was yet to be taken, with local residents claiming demolition may hurt their religious sentiments. The BBMP has written to the Deputy Commissioner to present the case at the district-level committee, as per the instructions of the High Court and the government.

Clearing encroachment by Swami Vivekananda Yoga centre, BBMP dry waste centre, and few others would be done after alternative arrangements are put in place.

The lake is being rejuvenated under the Chief Minister’s Nagarothana Scheme at ₹8 crore, and around 25% of the work is completed. Lake development work had slowed down due to the monsoon and ongoing installation of sewage pipeline by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the release added.