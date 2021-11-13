Bengaluru

Kadalekai Parishe on November 29

A file photo of Kadalekai Parishe in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Kadalekai Parishe will be held on November 29, with all COVID-19 precautions in place, said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A meeting with Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, and senior officials was held on Friday to discuss the preparations for the event.

With many people likely to visit the Dodda Ganapathi temple during the festival, adequate police personnel would be deployed for security, while over 700 BBMP personnel will also be in place to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.


