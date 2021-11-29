Bengaluru

Kadalekai Parishe in city from today

The city is all set to host the annual Kadalekai Parishe at Basavanagudi from Monday. The three-day groundnut festival has come amidst rising fears of a COVID-19 resurgence and the emergence of the new Omicron strain.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the enforcement of the mask mandate and social distancing norms has been strengthened across the city from Sunday.

The parishe, expected to see a large footfall, is an area of special concern.

“We have deployed over 700 personnel, marshals, mobile testing and vaccination units at the venue. We will use it as a platform to create awareness, test and vaccinate people,” he said, adding COVID-19 appropriate nehaviour will be enforced.


