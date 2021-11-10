Kadalekai Parishe festivities to be allowed

Bengaluru

10 November 2021 21:24 IST

This follows drop in number of COVID-19 positive cases

Last year, due to the pandemic, Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut fair) was a low-key affair. This year, however, with the number of COVID-19 positive cases on the decline, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the district administration have decided to facilitate the popular fair, following all protocols.

Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Gaurav Gupta said, “After the outbreak of pandemic, celebration of cultural and traditional fairs were restricted to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Now, as the number of cases has dropped, there is no necessity to impose a prohibition on these fairs. We will facilitate the festivities of the fair. The organiser is in consultation with the jurisdictional officer to plan the fair by following COVID-19 protocols.”

Meanwhile, Dodda Basavanna temple administration has written to the higher-ups in the district administration seeking guidelines to organise the fair. “Last year, we allowed only darshan by following the queue system. The State Government in its guidelines had restricted fairs and other celebrations involving mass gathering at temples. We will go by the instructions from the higher-ups while organising the fair,” said a source. Usually, the fair is conducted for two days from the last Monday of Karthika Masa.

When contacted Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district J Manjunatha, too, said considering the drop in the cases of COVID-19, the fair will be allowed. “After the drop in COVID-19 cases, the State Government has relaxed norms. Conducting the fair will benefit hundreds of farmers who sell their produce,” he said.