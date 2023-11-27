Kadalekai Parishe back in Malleswaram from December 2 to 4

November 27, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The seventh Malleswaram Kadalekai Parishe will be organised from December 2 to 4 at the Kadumalleshwara Swamy Temple.

The Kadumalleshwara Friends’ Association has been organising this every year to bring the popular and historical Bengaluru Kadalekai Parishe to North Bengaluru.

A 21-foot Nandi statue made of 800 kg of groundnut will be set up at the temple to celebrate the event. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is set to inaugurate the fair. Minister of Transport Ramalinga Reddy, Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, and C.N. Ashwath Narayan, MLA, will also be in attendance.

Around 200 to 300 stalls by farmers from Tumakuru, Kolar, Hassan, Chickballapur, Mysuru, and Mandya will be set up at the fair selling both organic and hybrid groundnuts, and around 3 lakh people are expected to visit over three days.

There will be cultural attractions including a performance by an all-female Yakshagana troupe. All performers and chief guests will be felicitated with groundnut baskets. They will also be planting 50 saplings in the area under the ‘Hasiru Chaitanyotsava’ programme, in collaboration with schools and other local social welfare organisations like Malleshwaram Socials.