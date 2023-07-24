K-RIDE proposes to extend Bengaluru suburban rail network to nearby cities and towns

July 24, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) has prepared a new proposal of 452 km length to extend the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) to nearby cities and towns, and has sought the approval of the Ministry of Railways to conduct the pre-feasibility study, said Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil on Monday.

“The new proposal puts forth the plan to extend the BSRP network to Kolar, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bangarpet, Hosur, and Gauribidanur. As per the proposal, the extension will be considered as Phase-2 and the total length is 452 km,” the Minister said.

“It proposes extending the facility from Devanahalli to Kolar along Corridor 1 (107 km), Chikkabanavara to Tumakuru via Dabaspet along Corridor 2 (55 km), Kengeri to Mysuru along Corridor 3 (125 km), Whitefield to Bangarpet along Corridor 3 (45 km), Heelalige to Hosur along Corridor 4 (23 km), and Rajanukunte to Gauribidanur via Doddaballapur along Corridor 4 (52 km). Besides, it proposes a new lane, Corridor 2A, from Chikkabanavara to Magadi (45 km),” Mr. Patil said in a release.

The existing project of BSRP has four corridors covering a length of 148.17 km. It comprises KSR Bengaluru City to Devanahalli (Corridor 1- 41.4 km), Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara (Corridor 2- 25.01 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (Corridor 3- 25.01 km), and Heelalige to Rajanukunte (Corridor 4- 46.25 km).

Mr. Patil had advised the officials of K-RIDE, during a BSRP review meeting held early in June, to prepare a revised proposal extending the BSRP to include the above-mentioned places, as it would facilitate hassle-free commute and enable industrial development in the region, said the release.

While seeking the approval of the Ministry, it has been mentioned that the Commissioner, DULT, had also suggested that K-RIDE consider extending the current BSRP network from Heelalige to Chandapura, Kengeri to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Challaghatta and further suggested starting the process of preparing DPR for the extension of suburban rail to satellite towns.

Last year in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the suburban rail project in the city. The PM had promised that the project will be a reality in 40 months. Rail activists have been demanding that K-RIDE expedite the project which was envisaged decades ago.

