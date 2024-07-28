GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K-RIDE invites tender for Bengaluru’s Airport Suburban Rail Corridor civil works

The 17.6 km stretch of suburban rail from KSR Bengaluru City to Yelahanka is expected to enhance commuter convenience, offering more accessible transit options to Bengaluru airport.

Published - July 28, 2024 03:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The 17.6 km KSR Bengaluru City–Yelahanka section will include 14.2 km of elevated track and 3.4 km of at-grade track.

The 17.6 km KSR Bengaluru City–Yelahanka section will include 14.2 km of elevated track and 3.4 km of at-grade track. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Bengaluru’s ambitious airport suburban rail corridor has taken a significant step forward, with the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) inviting tenders for civil work on the crucial KSR Bengaluru City-Yelahanka section on July 27.

This section is a part of the Sampige Line, which runs from KSR Bengaluru City to Yelahanka and further connects to the Kempegowda International Airport terminal. The project aims to streamline transit to the airport and improve overall connectivity within the city.

K-RIDE, the agency responsible for executing the suburban rail project, said the 17.6 km section from KSR Bengaluru City to Yelahanka will include 14.2 km of elevated track and 3.4 km of at-grade track. This design aims to minimise land acquisition and integrate the suburban rail project smoothly with the existing urban infrastructure.

The planned stations along this section are strategically placed at KSR Bengaluru City, Srirampura, Malleshwaram, Yeshwantpur, Muthyalanagar, Lottegollahalli, Kodigehalli, Judicial Layout, and Yelahanka. These stations are expected to significantly enhance commuter convenience, offering more accessible transit options for daily travellers and airport passengers alike.

Officials have pegged the tender at ₹1,422 crore. It is expected to be finalised by October. “We have floated the tender for Package 1 after receiving the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which is co-financing the project,” said a K-RIDE official. “The tender for the remaining section from Yelahanka to Devanahalli, including the airport link, will be called within a month,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.