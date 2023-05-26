K-RIDE invites e-tender for 12 stations on Mallige corridor of Bengaluru suburban rail project

May 26, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited, K-RIDE, the agency implementing the Bengaluru suburban rail project, on Friday (May 26) issued an e-tender invitation for 12 stations of Mallige Line.

The total length of the network is 25 km, with 14 stations. The authorities estimate that once completed, it will benefit 2.03 lakh people.

In a release, K-RIDE stated that it had issued an e-tender invitation for the work of ‘design and construction of 12 stations along the corridor two or Mallige Line of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

These 12 stations include two elevated stations (Chikkabanavara and Mathikere), two elevated interchange stations (Benniganahalli and Yeshwantpur) and rest eight at-grade stations (Kasturinagar, Sevanagar, Banasawadi, Nagawara, Kanakanagar, Hebbal, Shettihalli, and Myadarahalli).

In October 2020, the Central government approved the suburban rail project with four corridors covering a distance of 148 km with 57 stations. The other three corridors identified are KSR Bengaluru to Whitefield, Heelaige to Rajankunte and Kengeri to Whitefield.

As per the plan, K-RIDE has plans to integrate the proposed stations with metro or existing railway stations at various points such as Majestic, Kengeri, Cantonment, Lottegollahalli, Chikkabanavara and others.

