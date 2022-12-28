ADVERTISEMENT

K-RIDE gets permission to axe trees for construction of Bengaluru suburban rail project 

December 28, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), the agency implementing the construction of the Bengaluru suburban rail project (BSRP), has got permission from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fell 268 trees along Corridor 2, Baiyyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara.

According to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of BBMP, the permission is to cut 268 trees. As many as 58 trees will be translocated while 315 will be retained.

On June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the project and promised Bengalureans that it would be a reality in 40 months.

In the first phase, K-RIDE had chosen the Baiyappanahalli – Chikkabanavara corridor for implementation. The total project cost of the entire four corridors is ₹15,676 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US