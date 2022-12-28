K-RIDE gets permission to axe trees for construction of Bengaluru suburban rail project 

December 28, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), the agency implementing the construction of the Bengaluru suburban rail project (BSRP), has got permission from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fell 268 trees along Corridor 2, Baiyyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara.

According to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of BBMP, the permission is to cut 268 trees. As many as 58 trees will be translocated while 315 will be retained.

On June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the project and promised Bengalureans that it would be a reality in 40 months.

In the first phase, K-RIDE had chosen the Baiyappanahalli – Chikkabanavara corridor for implementation. The total project cost of the entire four corridors is ₹15,676 crore.