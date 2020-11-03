K-RERA to ensure implementation of its orders

03 November 2020 21:41 IST

It will seek a compliance report from builder and homebuyers

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority - Karnataka has issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for execution of RERA awards/orders, which for the first time seeks to suo motu follow-up on execution of its orders.

Earlier, complainants had to approach the authority over non-compliance of the order for revenue recovery by revenue officials.

As per the new SOP, the regulatory authority will send a notice to both the builder and homebuyers 60 days after its award/order seeking a compliance report. If the order is not complied with, even when the order is not stayed or appealed against by the respondent, K-RERA will suo motu take action and issue a Revenue Recovery Certificate (RRC) to the revenue authorities. The Deputy Commissioner will proceed to recover the amount due, including penalty and interest as arrears of land revenue.

K-RERA has come under severe criticism over lax compliance of its orders and its inaction in ensuring they are implemented in time. The new SOP is a step to correct this, as the authority will now follow-up on the compliance as well, officials said.