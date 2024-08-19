JW Marriott booked for violating operational deadline

The Cubbon Park police registered an FIR against the management of JW Marriott hotel. The General Manager is among others who have been booked for allegedly running a restaurant beyond permissible limits.

Head Constable Yeshwanth Nandrekar, who was on night rounds, based on information went to Alba restaurant in JW Marriott hotel around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, found it was fully operational with food and liquor being served to the customers.

The police personnel directed the restaurant to close the operations and informed their seniors before submitting a report to the Judicial Magistrate court seeking permission to take legal action.

Based on the permission, the police have registered an FIR against the management, GM, supervisor, and restaurant staff charging them under section 103 (Penalty for contravention of orders) under the Karnataka Police Act.

It may be recalled that in July, the Cubbon Park police had registered cases after three bars and restaurants, including One8 Commune co-owned by cricketer Virat Kohli, were found to be operating beyond permissible hours.