GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JW Marriott booked for violating operational deadline

Head Constable Yeshwanth Nandrekar, who was on night rounds, based on information went to Alba restaurant in JW Marriott hotel around 2.30 a.m. August 17, found it was fully operational with food and liquor being served to the customers

Updated - August 19, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cubbon Park police registered an FIR against the management of JW Marriott hotel. The General Manager is among others who have been booked for allegedly running a restaurant beyond permissible limits.

Head Constable Yeshwanth Nandrekar, who was on night rounds, based on information went to Alba restaurant in JW Marriott hotel around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, found it was fully operational with food and liquor being served to the customers.

The police personnel directed the restaurant to close the operations and informed their seniors before submitting a report to the Judicial Magistrate court seeking permission to take legal action.

Based on the permission, the police have registered an FIR against the management, GM, supervisor, and restaurant staff charging them under section 103 (Penalty for contravention of orders) under the Karnataka Police Act.

It may be recalled that in July, the Cubbon Park police had registered cases after three bars and restaurants, including One8 Commune co-owned by cricketer Virat Kohli, were found to be operating beyond permissible hours.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.