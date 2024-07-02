ADVERTISEMENT

Juveniles held for stealing mobile phone

July 02, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The HAL police on Monday caught two juveniles alleged involved in stealing a mobile phone.

The accused are from Nepal; one of them is a high school student aged around 16, and the other is working as a salesman in a clothes shop, said the police.

The police said they allegedly ganged up and robbed a mobile phone from a private firm employee who was returning home from work this May.

Based on a complaint, the police analysed CCTV camera footage from in and around the area and tracked down the accused and recovered the mobile phone.

Inquiries revealed that the accused were allegedly addicted to alcohol and decided to rob people walking alone.

The police said that this was the first case the accused were involved in.

