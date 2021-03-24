Juveniles arrested for vandalising 20 cars

Police say the entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras

Police caught three youth, including two juveniles, who allegedly vandalised 20 cars parked outside houses in ITI Layout on Tuesday, terrorising residents. The accused had a fight with a rival gang in the area and vandalised the cars in a show of strength, said the police. They were armed with iron rods and machetes.

“They got drunk and walked in the lanes of the residential locality where the rival members lived, armed with lethal weapons. They smashed the windshield of parked cars. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras,” said a police officer.

The accused are unemployed. “We have taken them into custody for questioning while efforts are on to track down other gang members who are on the run,” the police officer added.