Juvenile booked for stealing autos in and around Bengaluru

The Kengeri police on Tuesday booked a juvenile and recovered six stolen autorickshaws worth ₹15 lakh from him. Following a theft case, the police analysed CCTV footages and identified the accused.

The accused confessed that he had stolen the autorickshaws from Kengeri, Kamakshipalya, Cottonpet, Chandra Layout , Kumbalagod and Seshadripuram, the police said, adding that he would move around the areas to target autorickshaws parked in front of houses and steal them using duplicate keys.

The accused would then sell the autorickshaws to his contacts at throwaway prices and blow the money on vices, a police officer, said . The police are further investigating to ascertain whether there was an organised gang working with the juvenile.