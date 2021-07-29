Police open fire at two murder accused

One of the accused is believed to be a close aide of gangster Ravi Pujari

The East Division police opened fire at two men, one of whom is allegedly a close associate of gangster Ravi Pujari. The men were on the run after the abduction and murder of a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver and a small-time financier from Indiranagar recently.

According to the police, the accused Kaviraj, 46 was involved in the abduction of former Kolar MLA Varthur Prakash. He was also allegedly involved in the Shabnam Developers shootout case in Tilak Nagar in 2006.

The police were on the hunt for him after Vijay Kumar, resident of Indiranagar, was killed a few days ago. The accused dumped the body in the forest area in Hosur and returned to the city, said the police.

Following a missing complaint, the police zeroed in on Kaviraj, who was recently released from prison. On Wednesday morning, the police received a tip off that Kaviraj was in a car near Byappanahalli with his associates. A team tracked them down. “In a bid to escape, Kaviraj and his associate Ambarish, 35, attacked Assistant Sub-Inspector Govindaraju and his colleague. ACP Kumar and Inspector Harish, who were part of the team, issued a warning and shot at their legs,” said a police officer.

Kaviraj and Ambarish were hospitalised and are recovering after which they will be questioned.