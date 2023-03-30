HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Just before code of conduct could kick in, Karnataka increases ceiling in tenders works for SC/ST contractors to ₹1 cr through Ordinance

Karnataka SC/ST Contractors Association has been demanding the government to increase the ceiling from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore for a few years now

March 30, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Just before the election code of conduct kicked in on Wednesday, the Karnataka government promulgated an ordinance to increase the ceiling for tender works from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore for SC/ST contractors.

N Mahadevaswamy, president, Karnataka SC/ST Contractors Association, welcomed the government decision and said it would benefit a large number of SC/ST contractors. For the past couple of years, the Association has been demanding the government to increase the ceiling for tender works from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore for SC/ST contractors. Back in 2016, Congress government had introduced reservation in public tender works. A total of 24.10% of the public works under ₹50 lakh would be reserved for the SC/STs.

The government recently increased the quantum of reservation to SC and ST communities from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%. It also introduced internal reservation for various sections of Scheduled Castes under four categories.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.