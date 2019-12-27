Just a handful of students opt for CBSE’s basic level class 10 maths exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for the first time this academic year, has introduced two levels of examination in mathematics for class 10 students. But only a few students from city-based schools have opted to take the easier version.

The CBSE class 10 board examinations are scheduled to be conducted in February and March. There are two levels — basic and standard. The board decided to hold the exam this way to drive away the “fear” around mathematics.

Students who opt for the basic exam cannot chose to study combinations that have mathematics as a subject. While the syllabus, classroom teaching and internal assessment for both levels are the same, students can decide which level they want to take based on their aptitude and abilities.

Although students have been given the option of choosing the basic level of exam, principals of several city-based schools feel that many students have opted to write the standard exam to be on the safer side, as many may not yet have a clear idea of what stream they would want to pursue after class 10.

Dakshayini Kanna, principal of Harvest International School, said that only one of the 46 students slated to write the examination in 2020 has opted for the basic exam. “We had told the students and their parents that they could choose the simpler version of the exam if they did not want to study this paper after class 10. But parents insist that their children opt for the standard level as they might want to take a combination that has mathematics,” she said. She added that even if students find the subject difficult, they continue to go for tuition to prepare for the exam.

At Delhi Public School Bengaluru South, 37 of the 463 students have opted for the level, said principal Manju Sharma.

Jyotsna Nair, principal of National Public School, Koramangala, said that only two out of the 90 students at her school have opted for the basic level exam. She said that the choice was entirely left to the students. She added that although only a few students have opted for the basic level, the board’s decision to have two levels of mathematics exam was a good step as it was an “abstract subject”.

Kaviya Raja, a student taking the basic exam, said, “I have always been weak in mathematics and I am very sure I want to take pure sciences in class 11. Taking standard mathematics will bring my percentage down, so I have decided opt for the basic maths test.”

State board schools want it too

After the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) tweaked the pattern of SSLC examination for this academic year, private school managements across the State are now demanding a two-level examination in mathematics on the lines of the CBSE move.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said the school managements affiliated to the State board syllabus would urge the government to ensure that there are two levels of mathematics examination — basic and advanced. He said that they would meet Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar shortly and urge him to make amendments to the rule soon so that such a system can be implemented for the next academic year. “Having two levels of examination will help students overcome the fear for mathematics. Their score in mathematics should not define their aptitude, and having two levels will help a large number of students,” he said.