Jurisdiction of police stations in Bengaluru to be redefined

Bengaluru

05 March 2021 01:52 IST

‘Committee to submit report in 10 days’

The State government is set to redefine the jurisdiction of police stations in Bengaluru for better maintenance of law and order and management of traffic in the city, said Home, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday.

“To enable changes in policing, a committee has been set up under the chairmanship of the Police Commissioner. The report will be submitted in the next eight to 10 days,” he said in his reply to a question on policing raised by Janata Dal (Secular) member H.M. Ramesh Gowda.

He said the government would consider setting up of south division along with three divisions that are currently functioning. “The decision on redefining the jurisdictions of the police stations and setting up of new police stations will be decided after that,” the Minister said. Mr. Bommai said that Bengaluru had seen a growth in population and vehicle density had increased while 110 villages had been brought under the city limits.

