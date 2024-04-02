GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jurisdiction of courts redrawn to correspond with police sub-divisions in Bengaluru

The system will have a senior officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) working as a nodal officer for grievance redressal

April 02, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The new system, put in place based on directions from the High Court of Karnataka, came into force on March 18, 2024.

The new system, put in place based on directions from the High Court of Karnataka, came into force on March 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: File photo

In an effort to ensure better coordination and effective monitoring of trial in courts, the jurisdictions of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate courts and Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate courts have been reworked to correspond with police sub-divisions in Bengaluru. The new system, put in place based on directions from the High Court of Karnataka, came into force on March 18.

The system will have a senior officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) working as a nodal officer for grievance redressal. The courts can direct the unexecuted warrants to the ACPs concerned directly, and this helps speedy disposal of cases, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

This system also helps to deal with lok adalat matters more effectively and ensure better work distribution among all courts. It will reduce the number of court police constables and ensure a more focused approach.

This system is beneficial to advocates who will save time because cases of a geographical area will be handled in one court. This will also ensure easy and faster coordination with the prosecutor and courts, Mr. Dayananda said.

