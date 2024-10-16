ADVERTISEMENT

Junior doctors take part in hunger strike in solidarity with R.G. Kar medicos

Published - October 16, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in Karnataka participated in a hunger strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Over 4,000 junior doctors in Karnataka participated in a hunger strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the premises of their respective medical colleges and Indian Medical Association (IMA) units on Tuesday. This is as part of the IMA’s nationwide call for fasting and protesting in solidarity with R.G. Kar doctors.

The IMA State unit Junior Doctors’ Network undertook the hunger strike, while the Medical Students’ Network (MSN) led the protest. “We had asked junior doctors to hold their protests in their respective medical colleges. However, arrangements were made at the IMA units working committee offices across Karnataka wherever it was not possible to protest at the medical colleges,” said S. Srinivasa, IMA State unit president.

The doctors followed an internal roster system to ensure that patient services were not affected, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US