Junior doctors take part in hunger strike in solidarity with R.G. Kar medicos

Published - October 16, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors in Karnataka participated in a hunger strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Doctors in Karnataka participated in a hunger strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Over 4,000 junior doctors in Karnataka participated in a hunger strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the premises of their respective medical colleges and Indian Medical Association (IMA) units on Tuesday. This is as part of the IMA’s nationwide call for fasting and protesting in solidarity with R.G. Kar doctors.

The IMA State unit Junior Doctors’ Network undertook the hunger strike, while the Medical Students’ Network (MSN) led the protest. “We had asked junior doctors to hold their protests in their respective medical colleges. However, arrangements were made at the IMA units working committee offices across Karnataka wherever it was not possible to protest at the medical colleges,” said S. Srinivasa, IMA State unit president.

The doctors followed an internal roster system to ensure that patient services were not affected, he added.

