Junior artist booked for cheating woman

February 19, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jnanabharati police have registered an FIR against a junior artist of the Kannada film industry for allegedly cheating a 27-year-old woman and later blackmailing her to extort money on the pretext of getting a role in movies. 

According to the police, the accused Santosh had met the victim from Raichur online in 2019. The accused was doing small roles in Kannada movies but introduced himself as the lead actor of many movies and assured to get her lead roles in upcoming projects.

Trusting him, the victim started to interact with him and met him a few times. The duo visited Mysuru and Goa where the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her and even recorded their private moments.

Using the private videos, the accused started blackmailing her demanding money and sexual favours. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint with Attibele station earlier, but alleged that no action was taken.

The victim came to know about the background of the accused and when confronted recently, the accused allegedly assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of outraging modesty, assault, cheating and criminal intimidation against the accused for further investigation.

