Junction improvement project likely to resume only after monsoon

Bengaluru

30 July 2021 10:04 IST

Civic body has completed work only on four of the 35 locations proposed so far

Early last year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced its decision to give a makeover to as many as 35 busy junctions across the city. More than a year later, just four junctions have been improved.

The junction improvement works are now likely to be taken up, in a phased manner, only after the monsoon. Civic officials said it was very difficult to take up any development work during the monsoon, as heavy rain would have a direct bearing on the deadlines.

Each junction slated for a makeover will have a theme. For instance, the civic body has developed K.R. Circle, adjacent to the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, with engineering as the theme. Minor works, such as landscaping and installation of water fountains, are pending. The defunct fountains at the N.R. Square junction, opposite the BBMP head office, has been repaired.

“We have finalised the themes for a few other junctions. For instance, Anil Kumble Circle on M.G. Road will be developed around the theme of cricket and Basaveshwara Circle, adjacent to Chalukya hotel, will be developed around the theme of the Chalukya empire. We have proposed a welcome insignia at Mehkri Circle as many tourists will be entering the city on that route from the Kempegowda International Airport,” an official said and added that during the course of improvements, the BBMP would first take up geometric corrections for free vehicular movement, followed by lighting, kerb design, and beautification of traffic islands.

The first junction to be improved was Windsor Square, where the ‘Make in India’ lion statue has been installed. The lion statue, weighing 1,140 kg and made of fibre reinforced plastic, was unveiled in February this year.

Earlier in the week, Mr. Yediyurappa unveiled the Mysuru Dasara Dibba themed installation at the Nayandahalli junction. Since its installation, it has become a “selfie point”, said civic officials.

The 35 junctions will be improved at a cost of ₹100 crore. Officials said that around ₹20 crore had now been earmarked for these junction improvements under the 15th Finance Commission.