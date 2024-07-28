Judges have tried to make institutions more accessible to persons with disabilities: CJI

“We as judges have tried to make ourselves and our institutions more accessible to persons with disabilities. I have been chairing the e-Committee of the Supreme Court for the last five years and we have adopted six accessibility parameters,” said Chief Justice of India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday while speaking at The India Accessibility Summit and State commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Conclave.

He further said, “We have moved from visual captcha to audio captcha. We have worked with the National Institute of Visually Handicapped and the National Association for the Blind. We have 558 visually challenged staff in our district judiciary who have been trained by the staff of the e-Committee.”

He also advocated for a change from mental and physical rehabilitation to social and economic inclusion, sharing personal insights from his experience of raising two children with disabilities. The conclave was organised by Government of Karnataka in association with Ramaiah College of Law and the Association of People with Disability.

Along with the CJI, Supreme Court Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court N.V. Anjaria, Minister of Women and Child Development, Person with Disabilities and Senior Citizens Lakshmi Hebbalkar and others discussed the challenges faced and achievements secured by differently abled persons.

The minister discussed the significance of integrating people with disabilities into society and the necessity of early medical screenings to identify impairments. She noted government assistance for operations and aid, as well as partnerships with hospitals. With over 90% of impaired students already enrolled in mainstream schools, she also emphasised the importance of inclusive education.

