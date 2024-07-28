GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Judges have tried to make institutions more accessible to persons with disabilities: CJI

Published - July 28, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

“We as judges have tried to make ourselves and our institutions more accessible to persons with disabilities. I have been chairing the e-Committee of the Supreme Court for the last five years and we have adopted six accessibility parameters,” said Chief Justice of India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday while speaking at The India Accessibility Summit and State commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Conclave.

He further said, “We have moved from visual captcha to audio captcha. We have worked with the National Institute of Visually Handicapped and the National Association for the Blind. We have 558 visually challenged staff in our district judiciary who have been trained by the staff of the e-Committee.”

He also advocated for a change from mental and physical rehabilitation to social and economic inclusion, sharing personal insights from his experience of raising two children with disabilities. The conclave was organised by Government of Karnataka in association with Ramaiah College of Law and the Association of People with Disability. 

Along with the CJI, Supreme Court Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court N.V. Anjaria, Minister of Women and Child Development, Person with Disabilities and Senior Citizens Lakshmi Hebbalkar and others discussed the challenges faced and achievements secured by differently abled persons. 

The minister discussed the significance of integrating people with disabilities into society and the necessity of early medical screenings to identify impairments. She noted government assistance for operations and aid, as well as partnerships with hospitals. With over 90% of impaired students already enrolled in mainstream schools, she also emphasised the importance of inclusive education.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / laws

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.