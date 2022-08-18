Joyride operator stabbed to death in Bengaluru

Efforts on to nab accused

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 18, 2022 21:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rajgopalnagar police are on the lookout for 27-year-old man who stabbed his neighbour to death over a trivial row on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Azeemullah Khan, resident of Hegganahalli in Maruthi Nagar. The accused Haneef, an unemployed youth was alcoholic and moving around with a group of youth creating nuisance in the area.

Azeemullah Khan used to advise Haneef to mend his ways and chide him frequently. On Wednesday, he confronted Haneef and humiliated him in front of others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Enraged by this, Haneef went home and returned along with his father and also carried a knife. While his father was arguing with Azeemullah, Haneef stabbed him repeatedly and fled the scene.

Azeemullah was bleeding profusely and was rushed to hospital where he had succumbed. The police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down Haneef.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app