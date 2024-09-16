ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist Pradip K. Saha wins the seventh 2024 BBLF C.K. Prahalad Best Business Book Award

Published - September 16, 2024 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Learning Trap: How Byju’s Took Indian Edtech for a Ride, a book by journalist Pradip K. Saha, has won the seventh 2024 BBLF CK Prahalad Best Business Book Award. The announcement was made at the 10th edition of the Bangalore Business Literature Festival held on September 14. The award was presented by Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCL Ltd.

According to a press release, The Learning Trap is an investigative work on how a multi-billion-dollar valuation company fumbled and is now fighting for survival. It is a lesson for companies that focus excessively on the valuation route instead of a profitable route for growth. It is also a big lesson for startup founders on the importance of governance and stakeholder transparency.

The book was inspired by the author asking a simple question - where was hundreds of millions of investor money going and what where were the learning outcomes? Much before he could stumble on the answers The Morning Context had uncovered the dark underbelly of ed-tech and how the biggest ed-tech company could become the biggest write-down in India’s tech start-up history. The book is published by Juggernaut.

The jury included journalist and climate activist Madhur Singh, innovation consultant Bhupendra Sharma and IIM Ahmedabad professor Mukesh Sood.

