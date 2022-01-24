Journalist killed in road accident

Bengaluru

24 January 2022 00:38 IST

A 49-year-old journalist was killed when a truck overturned and fell on the bike he was riding, in front of the Town Hall on Sunday.

The deceased, Gangadhar Murthy, working as a sub-editor with a leading Kannada daily, was heading to the office.

The truck, belonging to a private logistic company, was going towards the city market from J.C. Road. It overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The driver fled the scene while passers-by rushed to Mr. Murthy’s aid. He was taken to Victoria hospital where he was declared dead.

A crane was used to remove the truck and clear the road. The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence, against the driver.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled Mr. Murthy’s demise.