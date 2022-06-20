Journalist assaulted in Bengaluru

The Upparpet police are on the lookout for three persons, who allegedly assaulted a journalist of Samvada channel when he went to cover the protest against the textbook book revision at Freedom Park on Saturday.

The victim Theja T. and his colleague were covering the protest, when a group of people, identified as Deepu Gowda, Harish Kumar, and Bhyrappa, allegedly abused and assaulted and accused him of supporting the RSS. When Mr. Theja tried to reason with them, they chased and assaulted him.

He was saved by a few police personnel who came to his rescue. “If the police did not save me on time, i would have been killed,” Mr. Theja said.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused, charging them with assault, criminal intimidation and under various Sections of the Atrocities Act.