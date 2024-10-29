Joint task forces at sub-divisional level to monitor sale and use of firecrackers in Bengaluru

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has announced that joint task forces have been formed at the sub-division level in the city to ensure that regulations for the safe sale of firecrackers are strictly implemented. These task forces will monitor the sale and use of crackers and take action in case of any eventuality.

ADVERTISEMENT

These task forces will be led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and will have representatives from the Fire and Emergency Services, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Wishing the citizens a safe Deepavali, Mr. Dayananda recalled that there were around 200 incidents of injuries reported in and around the city during the festival last year and advised people to take atmost precautions while bursting crackers.

“As per the Supreme Court guidelines, only sale and use of green crackers are allowed and people should scan the QR code printed on the package to ensure the authenticity. The KSPCB has also issued directions that crackers can be burst only from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” Mr. Dayananda said. The Commissioner said that anyone violating the guidelines issued by the city police would be penalised.

“People should be mindful of the noise pollution and should not trouble animals during the festive season. Fireworks should not disturb schools, hospitals, and places of worship, and local authorities must ensure that the guidelines are strictly followed,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.