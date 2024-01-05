Joint survey of Bangalore University campus ordered

January 05, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Minister for Higher and Technical Education M.C. Sudhakar has ordered a joint survey of Jnana Bharathi, the campus of Bangalore University, to clear encroachments and land disputes on the prime real estate in the city.

The campus is spread across 1,201 acres and the government has given parcels of land on lease to various institutes, over which also there have been disputes. Significantly, there are many encroachments and private individuals hold the rights, tenancy and crops (RTC) documents to the university land.

The Minister held a meeting of university authorities, officials of the Department of Higher Education and the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records on Friday and ordered a joint survey of the entire 1,201 acres. The Minister directed the officials to collect all handwritten records and the current computerised documents related to the land, including the mother deeds with the akarabandi, and carry out the joint survey.

“The total area of the campus is 1,201 acres as per land records. However, an earlier survey found only 1,184.16 acres physically. As per records, 278 acres have been leased out to 26 educational institutions, but they are found to have 313 acres. As per records, 34.4 acres of land is illegally occupied and 43.24 acres of land is disputed. Out of the encroached areas, cases are pending in courts regarding 19 acres,” the Minister said, adding that only a joint survey would provide a clear picture of the ground reality and help the university and the government to take further action.

