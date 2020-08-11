Joint select panel constituted to look into BBMP Bill 2020

A 20-member joint select committee of the State legislature has been constituted to examine the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bill 2020 that aims at bringing about comprehensive changes in the administration and governance of the civic body.

It may be noted that the Legislative Assembly had on March 24 decided to refer the BBMP Bill 2020, which will enable the civic body to come out of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, to a joint select committee. Accordingly, the Assembly speaker has constituted the joint select committee in consultation with the chairperson of the Legislative Council.

The committee comprises S. Raghu, Ravisubramanya, M. Krishnappa, M. Satish Reddy, Arvind Limbavali, Uday B. Garudachar, S.R. Vishwanath, Narasimha Naik, Ramalinga Reddy, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Krishna Byre Gowda, R. Manjunath, K. Srinivasamurthy, K. Govindaraju, M. Narayanaswamy, P.R. Ramesh, K.A. Thippeswamy, N. Ravikumar, A. Deve Gowda and Tejaswini Gowda.