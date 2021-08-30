Joint Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister appointed

Bengaluru

30 August 2021 00:59 IST

Jagadeesha G., who held the post of Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Kurma Rao, Managing Director, North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Kalaburagi, has been transferred and posted as Udupi Deputy Commissioner. An order to this effect was issued on Sunday. The government also appointed Yeshwanth V. Gurukar as MD of NEKRTC, Kalaburagi, until further orders.

