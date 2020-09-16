Joint Admission test for Masters on February 14

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore is the organising institute for JAM

Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021, a computer-based test in online mode will be held on February 14, 2021, across the country. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore is the organising institute for JAM.

According to an IISc. release, the JAM application portal will be open to aspiring candidates up to October 15.

The JAM is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various masters programmes at various universities across the country. Further, the release stated that JAM score will be used by IISc. Bangalore for admission to integrated Ph.D programmes.

JAM score will be used by other centrally funded technical institutions, such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs, for admission to their programmes.

The examination attracts over a lakh aspirants every year, the release said.

Further details can be obtained from JAM 2021 website http://jam.iisc.ac.in