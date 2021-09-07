Job sites report a surge in searches for teaching jobs

Bengaluru

07 September 2021 04:13 IST

Clicks for teaching and training-related jobs saw a 50% increase, while searches for such jobs rose by 13% in the last year between July 2020 and July 2021, reported job portal ‘Indeed’.

Reflecting a similar trend, Apna.co, a job site targeted at the rising workforce, said it witnessed a 70% surge in job vacancies in the teaching/training category since April 2021. As per Indeed, searches for tutor jobs too have increased significantly by 78% in the last year.

‘Teachers have adapted’

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, “Teaching was one of the worst casualties of the pandemic. However, the increased demand for teacher jobs suggests that teachers pivoted and adapted themselves to new circumstances in record time to keep themselves relevant.”

Women applicants

Apna.co said job volumes on its platform were increasing under teaching and training since April this year. “We have seen a 70% growth in job postings on our app and we also see a 10% increase in women applicants. Teaching jobs, with flexible options, are increasingly coming under gig economy,” said Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, at the portal.

The majority of teaching job clicks were from Kolkata and were followed by Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Also, the average monthly salary for all kinds of teaching jobs was ₹20,000 in the last year, as per Indeed.

‘Sense of uncertainty’

Analysing the demand-supply scenario in the country’s teaching job market, hiring expert and CEO of Human Capital, B.S. Murthy said vocational educators have lost their jobs and a large number of regular teachers also lost their occupation since March, 2020.

“There is so much panic and sense of uncertainty even among teachers who still have a job in hand. A large number of teachers who lost their jobs are now looking for a job or multiple flexible teaching, training and tutoring options. A tiny percentage of them are exploring jobs in edtech ventures which means quite a career change for them,” added Mr. Murthy.