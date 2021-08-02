Job scam: Conmen rob salesman, lock him up

Bengaluru

The Commercial Street police are on the lookout for two men who allegedly robbed a salesman and kept him prisoner in a locked room, in an elaborate job scam. The incident occurred on Friday after they called the victim for an ‘interview’ at an office on St. John’s Road.

Ranjan Desh, 46, was later rescued by a few people from the building where they had kept him prisoner.

“A native of Jharkhand, the victim works as a salesman at a real estate company in the city. He had uploaded his resume online in search of a better job,” said a police officer. On Thursday, a person who identified himself as Rathod called up Desh on his mobile. He claimed to be an employee of a private bank looking to hire more salespersons, and asked him to come for an interview . He asked Desh to come to St. John’s Road, from where he would be directed to the office. Desh went to the location and called Rathod. “Rathod informed him that he would be sending his colleague to pick him up. A few minutes later, a person met Desh and escorted him into a building where Rathod was . The duo then took him to a room, locked him up and threatened to kill him if he did not hand over his valuables,” said the officer.

In his statement, Desh said he tried to resist but the two men overpowered him and took away his two phones, wallet containing two debit cards, ₹200 in cash, and a silver ring. The duo locked the room from outside and escaped.

After recovering from the attack, Desh raised an alarm prompting people in the building to come to his rescue. The Commercial Street police have taken up a case of wrongful confinement and extortion. Efforts are on to track the duo down.