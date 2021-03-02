Job offers exceed number of students at IIMB

481 offers were made to the Post Graduate Programme in Management Class of 2019-21

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, students of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) managed to bag more offers than the number of students in just over two interview days. All the interviews involving various companies, which were held last week, were conducted online.

A press release issued by IIMB stated that all the 435 students who appeared for interviews were placed. The release said a total of 481 offers were made to the Post Graduate Programme in Management Class of 2019-21. A large chunk of offers were made in the consulting and product management domains.

U. Dinesh Kumar, chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, in the release, said that the students have done remarkably well. “They have been recruited by reputed companies despite COVID-19 disruptions,” he added.

Speaking about the virtual placements process, Roopa Adyasha, senior manager, Career Development Services at IIMB, said, “The placements office and the student team put in commendable effort. We set up the required infrastructure and software platforms, and managed the entire operations through team work and collaboration.”

Harshit Verma, student placement representative, in the release said that strategy consulting and product management continue to be the most sought-after roles, followed by finance. While consulting companies made 165 offers, prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain made 78 offers, while 67 offers were made in the finance domain. Meanwhile, leadership tracks and general management positions saw 47 offers made by conglomerates, startups, and other firms. Those who opted for sales and marketing roles received 50 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms.

Tapas Ranjan Pati, manager, Career Development Services, IIMB, said that even companies from overseas locations like Amsterdam, Dubai and Singapore made offers across domains such as consulting, finance, international trading, and business strategy.