Job fair organised to provide work opportunities for senior citizens

August 20, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Several senior citizens turned up at St. Joseph’s University on Sunday for the job fair organised by the Nightingales Medical Trust (NMT). The NMT has been working for the elderly since 1998.

The fair was organised to provide work opportunities for the elderly who need social and financial security. According to NMT, 89% aspirants who turned up did not have any social security or insurance. 

Radha Murthy, co-Founder of the NMT, said the objective of the eighth edition of the job fair was to eradicate financial problems faced by senior citizens. The cost of living in Bengaluru is huge and elderly people need a good income to lead a good life. In this view, the fest was organised, she said.

Premkumar Raja, honorary secretary, NMT, said about 600 senior citizens registered for the fair and the trust will ensure that they are placed in their field of interest.

Mitubala Singh, a job seeker talking to The Hindu, said she is in need of additional income as she had moved to Bengaluru. “I am fit and fine and can work. I have applied for jobs in the field of teaching, help desk, management, and counselling,” Ms. Singh said.

